UTPB women’s soccer coach reinstated following investigation

The University of Texas Permian Basin.
The University of Texas Permian Basin.(UTPB)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin released a statement Friday morning announcing UTPB Women’s Soccer head coach, Carla Tejas would be reinstated following an investigation into alleged violations.

Full Statement:

“The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Compliance Office has completed a months-long investigation into UTPB Women’s Soccer head coach, Carla Tejas. Due to the serious nature of the allegations against Tejas, The University of Texas System Compliance Department co-investigated. After extensive interviews, which included current players, previous players, parents of former UTPB student-athletes, UTPB coaching staff, and NCAA compliance staff, investigators determined that all of the allegations against Tejas, except one, were unsubstantiated. The single violation that was found to be credible involved an incident in which Tejas admitted to coaching at a game from which she had been suspended due to a red card violation in the previous game. Disciplinary action will be taken in relation to this violation. Coach Tejas will resume her role as the head coach of the UTPB Women’s Soccer Team effective immediately. The University of Texas Permian Basin takes all allegations seriously and conducts thorough and extensive investigations to ensure due process. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our students.”

You can read CBS7′s prior coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Nathan Stephens, 23 years of age, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of auto...
Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries

Latest News

Permian Panthers basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats Central to clinch playoff spot
One of the reasons they saw an increase this spring semester, was because, nearly half of the...
UTPB sees record breaking enrollment this semester
Ariel was in San Marcos with Abbott, he is a part of OC's school of business and industry.
Gov. Abbott recognizes Odessa College student during State of the State address
Governor Greg Abbott recognizes Odessa College student