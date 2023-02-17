UTPB women’s soccer coach reinstated following investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin released a statement Friday morning announcing UTPB Women’s Soccer head coach, Carla Tejas would be reinstated following an investigation into alleged violations.

Full Statement:

“The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Compliance Office has completed a months-long investigation into UTPB Women’s Soccer head coach, Carla Tejas. Due to the serious nature of the allegations against Tejas, The University of Texas System Compliance Department co-investigated. After extensive interviews, which included current players, previous players, parents of former UTPB student-athletes, UTPB coaching staff, and NCAA compliance staff, investigators determined that all of the allegations against Tejas, except one, were unsubstantiated. The single violation that was found to be credible involved an incident in which Tejas admitted to coaching at a game from which she had been suspended due to a red card violation in the previous game. Disciplinary action will be taken in relation to this violation. Coach Tejas will resume her role as the head coach of the UTPB Women’s Soccer Team effective immediately. The University of Texas Permian Basin takes all allegations seriously and conducts thorough and extensive investigations to ensure due process. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our students.”

