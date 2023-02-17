UTPB sees record breaking enrollment this semester

By Noe Ortega
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UTPB’s enrollment numbers increased this spring semester compared to last year.

The university continues to see more students and partnerships with schools in the Permian Basin.

One of the reasons they saw an increase this spring semester, was because, nearly half of the undergraduate students at UTPB are benefiting off of its tuition assistance program.

UTPB’s Falcon Free program covers tuition and mandatory fees for students.

The program covers costs for students whose families make $100,000 or less a year.

The schools’ Senior VP of Student Affairs, Becky Spurlock, believes there are other factors for their enrollment increase.

“I think more and more people in the Permian Basin are recognizing that UTPB is a place with quality academic programs, fantastic facilities, it’s a community that will care about you,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock says the variety of classes offered at UTPB give students flexibility to pursue a degree.

With the addition of hybrid, in-person and online classes, it makes it easier for students to make a schedule that works for them.

Local partnerships with Odessa and Midland College, and ECISD, gives students a chance to put one foot in the door before entering the university.

UTPB also invests in staffing to ease the process for students pursuing a degree.

“I will say we’ve also invested in our admissions program. So we can get answers to applicants sooner, and make sure that they know what financial opportunities they’ll have as soon as they come to UTPB,” said Spurlock.

UTPB students also have a new tool at their disposal.

The transfer credit calculator makes it easy to check how many credits each student needs to earn a degree.

“They can compare different majors, they can see how class am I to a degree, this tool just launched in November and is already hugely popular,” said Spurlock.

UTPB hosts two events called Falcon Days, where students can visit the campus and get a glimpse of how the college life is in the Permian Basin.

If you want to know when those days are, click here.

