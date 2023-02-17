Rhea Lana’s bi-annual sale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -What once started as a shop with 3 racks in a living room has now turned into an event across the nation and now carries over 100,000 items for parents and kids.

For the last 8 years, Rhea Lana helps parents get their children of all ages, from birth to teenagers, high-quality clothing and necessities at a fraction of the cost.

“So, we have over 100,000 gently used children’s items. We had over 1000 local West Texas families that consigned with us this season” said Natalie Nolen, Owner of Rhea Lana’s of Midland-Odessa

When kids start growing they don’t stop for years, and constantly need new clothes.

And that’s why Rhea Lana of Midland and Odessa holds this semi-annual event to help moms and dads across West Texas make sure their kids look good for a fraction of what it would cost to buy at a retail store.

“Kids outgrow their things so quickly and so to be able to come and buy high quality gently used items at a fraction of the retail cost it’s just a really wise, smart way,” said Nolen

And it doesn’t stop at just clothes, Rhea Lana’s also helps make sure new parents have what they need when they have their first kid.

“You know they need all kinds of things, they need high chairs and the portable high chairs and the pack and plays and there are so many things and it’s overwhelming and especially if you’re newlyweds or just getting on your feet and it’s very expensive but here it takes away a lot of the stress and the pressure off and can get exactly what you need for your kids even diapers here on a budget,” said, Brandi West, Shopper

The event only happens twice a year and when the sale is over the clothes and other items don’t go into storage to wait for the next shopping spree they go back into the community.

“Our local foster families get to come in and shop for free and take whatever they need so we partner with them first and then we also partner with the Life Center, Birthright of Odessa and the Baptist Crisis Center depends on these donations to fill their children’s clothing closet each season,” said Nolen

