NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.(NASA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – NASA experts believe a meteoroid was seen above south Texas on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary reports of atmospheric fireballs from several sources.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.

They cool quickly and are not generally a risk to the public.

The Smithsonian Institution and other scientific and academic institutions around the United States collect meteorites found across the country.

NASA said the samples enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas was able to detect and pinpoint its location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash
Nathan Stephens, 23 years of age, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of auto...
Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries

Latest News

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US officials: Search for remnants of China balloon ends
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi