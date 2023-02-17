How Midland Animal Services uses ‘The Urgent List’ to save animals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Each year, thousands of dogs and cats are euthanized across texas because there is no space for them in animal shelters.

In Midland, the number of euthanized animals is dropping thanks to a unique list.

It all started when Midland Animal Services Manager Ty Coleman noticed an alarming trend soon after taking the job last summer.

“We don’t have many people trying to get the animals until it’s almost time for them to be euthanized,” he explained.

So, Coleman came up with a plan.

“The top twenty that have been here the longest,” he said, shuffling a stack of papers.

It’s called the “Urgent List,” designed to keep the longest-tenured animals at the Midland Animal Shelter top of mind.

The list contains all the animals’ pertinent information: birthday, age, weight, and history. Upon inspection, it’s clear many of the animals are some variation of “pit bull mix.” It’s released two or three times per month.

The list has had the intended effect.

“Euthanasia rates are lower than we’ve ever seen before,” Coleman said. “We’ve never seen rates this low.”

The numbers are staggering. Since the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year in October, the Midland Animal Shelter has euthanized 337 animals. While that number may seem like a lot, it’s 38% lower than this time in FY21-22.

That’s because MAS ensures animal nonprofits like Fix West Texas always have the latest list. The constant reminder has spurred even greater action, like the FWT’s four-month-old fostering program run by Katlyn Walthall.

“The first month we did it, we started with just two dogs,” she said. “Now, since the beginning of the year, we have over 150 dogs in our program.”

That’s 150 dogs who never hit the shelter, never get dumped on the street, but still have a chance at a forever home.

“Basically, when you’re fostering, you’re saving a life,” Walthall said.

In the end, it’s mental chemistry. Saturating the public with knowledge, so they can help saturate their four-legged friends with love.

“People have more voices in the community to communicate with others on ways they can save animals,” Coleman said.

If you’d like to foster a dog or cat through Fix West Texas, you can find the link here.

The MAS is also looking for volunteers to help with the animals already at the shelter.

