HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats Central to clinch playoff spot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School boys basketball team won its tiebreaker game over San Angelo Central 68-66 on Thursday in Stanton.

Permian will face Midland High at 6 p.m. Friday in Stanton. If Midland wins, it receives the 3-seed for the playoffs while Permian will be the 4-seed.

If Permian wins, it receives the 3-seed, and Midland will play Central for the 4-seed on Saturday.

