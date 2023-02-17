Gov. Abbott recognizes Odessa College student during State of the State address

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott during his state of the state address tonight took time to recognize Odessa College student Ariel Aguilar.

Ariel was in San Marcos with Abbott, he is a  part of OC’s school of business and industry.

Abbott in his speech stated what Texas needs is a highly skilled workforce going on to say he was proud to have Ariel in attendance tonight.

Abbott met Ariel two weeks ago during his visit to Odessa College, he took a tour of a welding lab and hosted a news conference on the importance of workforce development in the State of Texas and OC made a good impression.

Vice President of Student Services and Enrollment Management Kim McKay says she believes the governor decided to focus on Ariel because he was in a  program that prepared him for the workforce, something the governor says is a top priority for the State of Texas.

“One of the goals that Texas has for their two year graduates, put them in a pathway that makes sense, something that’s relevant and that they’re interested in and make sure they’re ready to work on day one,” said McKay.

McKay says the recognition they’ve received from the governor and the State of Texas is a real honor as they work hard to develop programs and pathways for their students to ensure they have the training and skills they need to be successful in the workplace.

“Our business and industry partners during the governors roundtable said Odessa College graduates are ready to plug and play, there’s not on the job training they have to go through so if I were to imagine why they were featured I think it’s because we’ve done a good job of preparing our graduates for the future,” said McKay.

McKay says the governor has made it clear that building a trained workforce is a priority and she hopes that will continue after tonight’s state of the state.

