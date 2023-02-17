ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/18/23: A passing disturbance will bring a very light wintry mix of rain and snow to parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico overnight into early Saturday. Due to dry air in place...any accumulations will be light and travel issues are not expected. Skies will clear some by the afternoon and the sun along with gusty southerly winds will warm up temperatures some.

Warmer weather is on the way late in the weekend as high pressure builds into the area along with southwesterly winds. In fact...a Spring treat is on the way next week with temperatures near 80 but also the strong winds and blowing dust look to return. BOOO!

