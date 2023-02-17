4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting
Ariel was in San Marcos with Abbott, he is a part of OC's school of business and industry.
Gov. Abbott recognizes Odessa College student during State of the State address