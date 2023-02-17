2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
Permian Panthers basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian beats Central to clinch playoff spot
One of the reasons they saw an increase this spring semester, was because, nearly half of the...
UTPB sees record breaking enrollment this semester
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior