MISD superintendent fills three major positions for the district

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD’s Superintendent Stephanie Howard’s newest hires include Deputy Superintendent Robert Cedillo, Associate Superintendent Ashley Osborne and Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Development Jessie Garcia.

All three come from ECISD but have history with MISD, having worked with Howard in at least one capacity.

Howard says her main goal has been looking for people with experience in doing the work they need to do, especially since over 45% of their teachers have 5 years or less of experience.

“The work that we were about to do is not 8 to 5 work, and all three of those individuals are willing to work and get the work done, dig in their excited about the work and they understand the amount of time that’s it’s gonna take to do what has to be done for our students,” said Howard.

Cedillo, hired as deputy superintendent, graduated from Midland High School and started as a teacher at MISD. Howard says his administrative work and advancements over the years made him obvious as a front runner for the position.

“It was evident that he could lead at a very high level, very personable from the area, knows the area, knows how we think and we work and then just very well respected with his peers and coworkers,” said Howard.

Howard says Osborne, hired as associate superintendent, has the skill set that was needed for her role, an understanding of curriculum and instruction, teaching and learning and professional learning.

“One of the things I recognized right away is we had organized in a way that there was no one person leading that work so when there’s no one person leading it you have four or five people doing different parts of the work. It’s not as connected nor as fluid as I would like it to be,” said Howard.

Howard says Garcia, hired for talent acquisition, has experience in opportunity culture, understands the role and has led training for instructional coaches within a district, all major levels of concern for MISD.

Howard says they don’t have time to learn how to do the work, which is why she hired people who already knew how to do it.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.