Members of Congress met in Midland to talk about how vital the Permian Basin is to America

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today at the Bush Convention Center members of Congress and local leaders met to highlight the Permian Basin and what it has to offer not just for West Texas but the world.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong, local business owner Adrian Carrasco, and I-P-A-A Chairman Steve Pruett all testified in front of the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

This hearing centered around the benefits that the Permian Basin provides to America’s economic and national security.

“You can not understand US energy without visiting the Permian Basin,” said Congressman Pfluger

“As Representatives of the people’s house, we do the most important thing, which is getting the hell out of your way,” said Kat Cammack, Florida-District 3

It’s no secret to West Texans the vital role the Permian Basin plays in America’s economy and national security but not everyone in the country knows that.

And that’s what today’s hearing was all about, showing how big of an impact Test texas has on the world and how members of Congress can help West Texas continue to grow.

“Midland is doing it better than, cleaner, cheaper, safer than any place else on the planet. We need to learn from their experience and we need to get out of their way and allow them to do the job that they’ve done so well over the past 100 years” said Rep. Michael Burgess, Texas District 26

California’s Representative of District 50 Democrat Scott Peters made his way out to Midland today to see how we can all work together.

“This country has never solved any big problem whether it’s sending someone to the moon, winning a World War, or beating back a global pandemic, unless we work together as two parties we can’t do it with one party. So whoever is in the White House, whoever is in congress we have to be listening to each other, learning the facts, and figuring out how to work this problem together” said Rep. Scott Peters, California District 50

Midlands’ very own Mayor Lori Blong testified and answered questions from members of congress so that they could learn how important West Texas is.

“To see firsthand the good work that we’re doing in Midland and the Permian Basin. I’m proud of the things we shared today and the conversation we had and I’m thankful that it was a selection of different representatives from around the nation and bipartisan support for this conversation” said Lori Blong, City of Midland Mayor

All the representatives present today hope to come back here to the Permian Basin to continue to learn about energy out here.

