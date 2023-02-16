Joint Airport Zoning Board holds first meeting on growth near Schlemeyer Field

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A group of local leaders from Odessa and Ector County met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss the rapid growth taking place near Schlemeyer Field.

The new zoning board, named the Ector County/Odessa Joint Airport Zoning Board, met to discuss how the property surrounding Schlemeyer should be zoned, explicitly focusing on height.

“When the airport was built 60-70 years ago, there was nothing out there,” said JAZB Board Chairman Don Stringer, who also serves on the Ector County Commissioner’s Court.

The board comprises Stringer, Odessa Cty Councilman Greg Connell, Odessa Traffic Operations Superintendent Hal Feldman, Airport Advisory Board Chairman Mark Merritt, and Vice Chairman Bill Ritter.

Each member recognized that the way the winds are blowing, things will keep growing northward. Now, it’s up to the county to keep things from getting too tall.

“We have to make sure we keep planes out of people’s living rooms,” Stringer said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first one to discuss this problem in decades.

The goal: keep structures less than three stories tall near the airport, which requires constant communication with developers. That even includes keeping an eye on people’s trees as well.

“Our goal is to keep the airport safe and keep it the same size,” Merritt said.

Schlemeyer currently accepts planes smaller than a 737. There are no plans to increase the size of the airport or its runways.

The meeting didn’t result in any serious decisions but took a first step towards making sure approaches and takeoffs at Schlemeyer are as safe as possible now and in the future.

