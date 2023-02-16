Crisis center breaks its record for most survivors in shelter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Crisis Center of West Texas has reached a new record of how many people are living in their shelter.

Some of the employees who work at the crisis center say they had a total of 56 people there and have watched the numbers increase over the years.

However, they say one of the solutions that can stop domestic and sexual violence is education.

“So when we have 55 clients in shelter, it’s kind of a double edge sword. I’m really glad we do have a shelter for these people, but I’m really sad we have the shelter for them,” said Residential Services Coordinator for the Crisis Center of West Texas, Josh Kemper.

The center houses survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

However, one issue the shelter is having is they’re short staffed.

They’re also low on supplies they provide for the survivors they house.

“So a lot of them are leaving with absolutely nothing. They’re having to leave in an urgent situation, they’ve been displaced, and they’re no longer where they have the necessities.” said Client Services Director of the Crisis Center of West Texas, Cami Salem.

They said the goal is to educate the public about the red flags in domestic and sexual abuse to prevent these situations from happening.

They’re doing that by bringing the issue to light and teaching the community what to look for in assault victims.

In 2022, the crisis center served over 600 clients, both in the shelter and people who have moved in with a friend, family.

“It’s growing around here. i was born and raised in Midland, and it is a lot bigger than it was when I was younger. So, more people, more issues.” said Salem.

Cami Salem says the center works closely with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Odessa Police Department in proving shelter for these victims.

If you want to know how you can help this local organization, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.