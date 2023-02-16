ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/17/23: After a bitterly cold start early Friday...some milder weather is in the forecast. An upper-level disturbance will move through early on Saturday bringing more clouds and the possibility of a shower or snow flurry to parts of West Texas...mainly for areas south and west of the Pecos River. Little to no accumulation is expected and travel will not be impacted.

Warmer weather is on the way late in the weekend as high pressure builds into the area along with southwesterly winds. In fact...a Spring treat is on the way next week with temperatures in the low 80s!

