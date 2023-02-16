CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/17/23

Colder weather arriving
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/16/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/17/23: After a bitterly cold start early Friday...some milder weather is in the forecast. An upper-level disturbance will move through early on Saturday bringing more clouds and the possibility of a shower or snow flurry to parts of West Texas...mainly for areas south and west of the Pecos River. Little to no accumulation is expected and travel will not be impacted.

Warmer weather is on the way late in the weekend as high pressure builds into the area along with southwesterly winds. In fact...a Spring treat is on the way next week with temperatures in the low 80s!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
Major crash on I-20 and Loop 338
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash on I-20 and East Loop 338
Fatal Crash
Crane man dies in Midland crash

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/16/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/16/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/16/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/15/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/15/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/14/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/15/23