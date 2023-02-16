Andrews ISD Board of Trustees calls for May 6 bond election

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - During their regular meeting on February 14, the Andrews ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a bond election to be held on May 6, 2023.

Community voters will have an opportunity to vote on a $157,000,000 bond proposal during the May election.

Projects included in the bond:

Proposition A: $109,000,000

High School main building remodel



High School Science Wing



High School Administration Wing



High School Choir and Band Halls



High School CTE Building for Industrial Arts, Cosmetology and Barber spaces



Additional Performance Center Locker Rooms



Revised Parking



Revised Campus entry



Fencing Demolition



Proposition B: $36,000,000

Athletic Upgrades



Proposition C: $12,000,000

Mustang Bowl Renovations



Informational items including videos, presentations and handouts will be presented to the Andrews community over the coming weeks to provide an informative outlook on the contents of the bond proposal.

