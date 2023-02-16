Andrews ISD Board of Trustees calls for May 6 bond election
Board unanimously calls $157 million bond proposal
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - During their regular meeting on February 14, the Andrews ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a bond election to be held on May 6, 2023.
Community voters will have an opportunity to vote on a $157,000,000 bond proposal during the May election.
Projects included in the bond:
Proposition A: $109,000,000
- High School main building remodel
- High School Science Wing
- High School Administration Wing
- High School Choir and Band Halls
- High School CTE Building for Industrial Arts, Cosmetology and Barber spaces
- Additional Performance Center Locker Rooms
- Revised Parking
- Revised Campus entry
- Fencing Demolition
Proposition B: $36,000,000
- Athletic Upgrades
Proposition C: $12,000,000
- Mustang Bowl Renovations
Informational items including videos, presentations and handouts will be presented to the Andrews community over the coming weeks to provide an informative outlook on the contents of the bond proposal.
Visit the bond website for more information here.
