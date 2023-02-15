‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Midland Christian basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian basketball advances to Elite Eight
Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
RED FLAG WARNING
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesdday, 2/15/23