Second annual Maker Show by Fab Lab wraps up at Odessa College

The show was held at the Phillips Goff Gallery in OC and the number of entries for the show...
The show was held at the Phillips Goff Gallery in OC and the number of entries for the show nearly doubled since last year.(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The second annual Maker Show by Fab Lab Permian Basin at Odessa College wrapped up today.

The show was held at the Phillips Goff Gallery in OC and the number of entries for the show nearly doubled since last year.

Almost all of the makers were local, making various works including ceramic pieces, paintings, jewelry and prints.

A panel of judges voted on the winners for 10 categories including engineering, art, mixed media and much more..

Director Adriana Moreno says having the Fab Lab in Odessa is an honor as it’s something usually only seen in big cities.

“It’s such a unique resource that truly is available to the entire Permian Basin, not only our students,” said Moreno.

The Fab Lab is connected to a wider network with over 1,000 existing worldwide.

Their mission is to provide access to high grade technology and equipment for people to produce items, art, etc.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

Latest News

Midland Fire Department responded to a fire at the Renew North Park II Apartments
Midland Fire Department responds to a fire at the Renew II Apartments
ECISD began a pen pal program that puts Odessa, Texas students in contact with Odesa, Ukraine...
ECISD starts program to communicate with Ukraine teens
Black History Month: Despite tough challenges Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact
Black History Month: Despite tough challenges Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact
Black History Month: Despite tough challenges Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact
Black History Month: Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact