Second annual Maker Show by Fab Lab wraps up at Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The second annual Maker Show by Fab Lab Permian Basin at Odessa College wrapped up today.

The show was held at the Phillips Goff Gallery in OC and the number of entries for the show nearly doubled since last year.

Almost all of the makers were local, making various works including ceramic pieces, paintings, jewelry and prints.

A panel of judges voted on the winners for 10 categories including engineering, art, mixed media and much more..

Director Adriana Moreno says having the Fab Lab in Odessa is an honor as it’s something usually only seen in big cities.

“It’s such a unique resource that truly is available to the entire Permian Basin, not only our students,” said Moreno.

The Fab Lab is connected to a wider network with over 1,000 existing worldwide.

Their mission is to provide access to high grade technology and equipment for people to produce items, art, etc.

