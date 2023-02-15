Midland Fire Department responds to a fire at the Renew II Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to an attic fire.

It happened at approximately 6:45p.m. at the Renew North Park II Apartments, 3600 W Loop 250.

The attic fire extended the full length of the building damaging eight top floor units.

The lower units incurred minor damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight displaced families.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

