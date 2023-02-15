Midland Fire Department responds to a fire at the Renew II Apartments

8 families were displaced by the fire
Midland Fire Department responded to a fire at the Renew North Park II Apartments
Midland Fire Department responded to a fire at the Renew North Park II Apartments(MGN)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department responded Tuesday evening to an attic fire.

It happened at approximately 6:45p.m. at the Renew North Park II Apartments, 3600 W Loop 250.

The attic fire extended the full length of the building damaging eight top floor units.

The lower units incurred minor damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight displaced families.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Black History Month: Despite tough challenges Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact
Black History Month: Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact