Finding Family: Jasmine

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KOSA) - Jasmine is a teen who describes herself as free spirited and an animal lover to say the least…

She was invited to visit A to Z Veterinary Clinic in Midland.

Jasmine is enjoying time with the different animals that greeted her there.

Jasmine was able to tour their facilities because animals are near and dear to her heart.

Looking at her future, Jasmine has her heart set on a career of caring for animals.

Her favorite animals are dogs and horses. Which is why Jasmine hopes to become a vet in the future.

In jasmine’s Heart Gallery profile it says she is ready to be adopted by a family that is active and has a little bit of country style to them.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting these siblings, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

