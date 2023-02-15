ECISD starts program to communicate with Ukraine teens

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD began a pen pal program that puts Odessa, Texas students in contact with Odesa, Ukraine students.

This program is intended to connect teenagers from Odessa Texas with its sister city, Odesa Ukraine.

To make friends, share experiences and also to be a supporter for the kids going through these dark times.

The program began in December.

Over 400 students signed up with ECISD to get connected with their own pen pal.

Each student that matched with a teenager from Ukraine, emailed them.

Most of them say they learn from each other.

“I’ve learned that not everyone is having the same experience as us. Some are having hard times over there,” said Ailiane Minzo, student at Odessa Collegiate Academy.

Sometimes it takes days or possibly weeks to get a response.

The program connects the teens, so they have have a friend to bring comfort to the Ukrainian teenagers going through these tough times.

For some students, it just hit them what their friend is going through.

“She like responds within a day or two. The past two weeks she didn’t respond, and I got an email from her this morning actually. And she said that schools have been shut down and the blackout caused them to have no internet and stuff like that.” said Aubrie Aguilar, student at Odessa Collegiate Academy.

Most of the students say their conversations consists of their personal interests and school, but some of the Ukrainian students also talk about the war.

“she was telling me about how she really doesn’t understand how things like this are still happening, she was kind of motivating me if that makes sense. to like realize what it’s like over there,” said London Harbison, student at Odessa Collegiate Academy.

Some of the kids in Ukraine attend school underground to avoid any conflict.

This project was perfect for Odessa Collegiate Academy teacher Mikal Crowder, to show his students just how kids live in other countries.

“It seems to me that it’s important for our kids to understand that kids are kids, but a lot of them have to go through a lot of different things compared to what we do in the U.S.” said Crowder.

The program is expected to continue throughout the semester and Crowder says he hopes the pen pals continue to communicate with their friends.

