Crane man dies in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Feb.14, at around 11:50 p.m., Midland Police Department Traffic Division was sent to a single-vehicle crash at N. Midkiff Rd and W. Golf Course Rd.

According to uninvolved witnesses, a Ford F150 King Ranch was traveling north at a high rate of speed on the 1700 block of N. Midkiff Rd; the pickup struck multiple warning signs/barricades at this location, then entered the marked construction zone going north in the south lanes.

The pickup struck a large John Deere backhoe loader from the rear, parked in the construction zone with such force that the pickup caught fire.

The driver, Angel Daniel Ramirez, 23 years old, of Crane, Tx was found dead.

The next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.