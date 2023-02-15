Congressman Pfluger discusses Fentanyl at the border

MCALLEN, Texas (KOSA) -Congressman August Pfluger took a trip south to McAllen where he spoke with law enforcement and residents about the issues at the boarder as well as the ongoing problem of fentanyl.

“The tragedies have hit right here in our community. I want our district, the 11th district, the 20 counties that I represent to know that we are not going to rest until we get this crisis under control” said Congressman Pfluger.

According to the CDC, just last year over 110,000 deaths in the U.S. were caused by fentanyl.

Congressman Pfluger spoke with parents who lost a child to fentanyl poisoning. He says a lot of young kids don’t know the ordinary-looking over-the-counter pill they’re getting is laced with fentanyl.

“That is not a suicide mission. And these children have no idea that these whatever they may be ingesting is actually laced with this deadly and very very deadly drug that will be their last breath” said Congressman Pfluger.

Congressman Pfluger has held several town halls and has heard stories time and time again from parents as well as our very own law enforcement about their concerns.

But he’s also heard the same complaints from his colleagues who govern the southern border in other states like Florida and Arizona where they’re seeing the same problems we are here.

“It’s hitting our border communities and it’s hitting communities like Odessa and Midland and San Angelo through trafficking, stash houses. The fentanyl crisis, it’s time to put it to a stop. We don’t need new laws, what we need is the political will from President Biden to stop this surge of illegal immigration and all of the negativity and the crime that comes with it” said Congressman Pfluger.

