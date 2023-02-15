City of Odessa asking for community help with sports complex feasibility study

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Quality-of-Life Committee will conduct a Feasibility Study for a Sports Complex with the assistance of Synergy Sports Global.

The City asking for public input on this project, you can find the survey link here.

The survey can be taken in English or Spanish.

A community meeting about this project will be conducted on Tuesday, March 7th, at the Sherwood Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about this study or survey, you can contact Steve Patton at spatton@odessa-tx.gov or (432)368-3548.

