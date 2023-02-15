City of Odessa asking for community help with sports complex feasibility study

(Source: City of Odessa)
(Source: City of Odessa)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Quality-of-Life Committee will conduct a Feasibility Study for a Sports Complex with the assistance of Synergy Sports Global.

The City asking for public input on this project, you can find the survey link here.

The survey can be taken in English or Spanish.

A community meeting about this project will be conducted on Tuesday, March 7th, at the Sherwood Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about this study or survey, you can contact Steve Patton at spatton@odessa-tx.gov or (432)368-3548.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in Highway 80 murder
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Hogan Park in Midland, TX.
Midland City Council votes against Hogan Park Conservancy project
Beal dog park closing for maintenance
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
The shelter is asking for blanket donations
Humane Society of Odessa power restored