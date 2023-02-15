ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/16/23: Some good news in the forecast...less windy conditions arrive on Thursday but colder temperatures are taking its place. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s for highs over the next couple of days...but the mornings are where we are really going to feel the Winter chill as they drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Milder and less breezy weather is on the way for the weekend...so start making those weekend plans!

