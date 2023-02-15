Black History Month: Despite tough challenges Tiki Davis looks to make motivational impact

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa native Tiki Davis has had a rough upbringing, but he didn’t let tough times stop him. He graduated from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, with his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. Once graduating, he worked in the oil fields before becoming a motivational speaker and entrepreneur. Watch and hear more about Tiki’s journey.

