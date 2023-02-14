Turkish history expert speaks about earthquake devastation

Mert Taner was in Istanbul when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last we, Mert Taner was in Istanbul when a massive earthquake struck southern Turkey.

Monday, he was in Midland giving a speech about Turkey’s significance in world history.

“I’m a  history buff,” Taner said. “I have an undergrad degree in history as well.”

Taner has been one of Turkey’s premier tour guides for 26 years, which is why he is in West Texas to tell the story of his home country.

But lately, Taner and his countrymen have been dealing with a different, more devastating type of history.

“We were expecting an earthquake,” Taner said. “But we were never expecting such a big earthquake.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake did more than rock southern Turkey. It literally moved it. As of Monday evening, there were over 35,000 people dead and 80,000 still missing.

Like nearly everyone, Taner lost people close to him, spending time over the past week identifying bodies and notifying families.

“I had to deal with a couple of families,” Taner said. “I had to let them know their kids were gone. That’s the heartbreaking part.”

That included a bus full of tour guide trainees and master guides, the latter a job Taner used to hold.

And yet, throughout the pain and suffering, he has seen a massive groundswell of international support, often from nations not overly friendly to Turkish or each other.

It’s that care and love that makes Taner believe not everything was lost.

“It gives me a lot of hope for humanity,” he said.

While rescuers are still finding survivors, that number is steadily decreasing. Some rescue organizations in Syria have said rescue operations are winding down.

Taner will stay in Texas for a few more days before heading back to Turkey.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

Latest News

Turkish history expert speaks about earthquake devastation
At the hearing one key topic discussed included domestic production of oil and natural gas on...
Rep. August Pfluger attends UTPB hearing on federal oil and gas production supporting local communities
The House Committee on Natural Resources holds hearing at UTPB
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80