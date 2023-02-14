Turkish history expert speaks about earthquake devastation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last we, Mert Taner was in Istanbul when a massive earthquake struck southern Turkey.

Monday, he was in Midland giving a speech about Turkey’s significance in world history.

“I’m a history buff,” Taner said. “I have an undergrad degree in history as well.”

Taner has been one of Turkey’s premier tour guides for 26 years, which is why he is in West Texas to tell the story of his home country.

But lately, Taner and his countrymen have been dealing with a different, more devastating type of history.

“We were expecting an earthquake,” Taner said. “But we were never expecting such a big earthquake.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake did more than rock southern Turkey. It literally moved it. As of Monday evening, there were over 35,000 people dead and 80,000 still missing.

Like nearly everyone, Taner lost people close to him, spending time over the past week identifying bodies and notifying families.

“I had to deal with a couple of families,” Taner said. “I had to let them know their kids were gone. That’s the heartbreaking part.”

That included a bus full of tour guide trainees and master guides, the latter a job Taner used to hold.

And yet, throughout the pain and suffering, he has seen a massive groundswell of international support, often from nations not overly friendly to Turkish or each other.

It’s that care and love that makes Taner believe not everything was lost.

“It gives me a lot of hope for humanity,” he said.

While rescuers are still finding survivors, that number is steadily decreasing. Some rescue organizations in Syria have said rescue operations are winding down.

Taner will stay in Texas for a few more days before heading back to Turkey.

