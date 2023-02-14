TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection Closure at Michigan Avenue and Big Spring Street

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The intersection of Michigan Avenue at Big Spring Street will be closed starting Feb. 15 through March 3 for utility improvements.

Traffic will be detoured to Cuthbert Avenue or Wall Street. Additionally, one north and one southbound lane will be maintained on Big Spring Street.

Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours.

