Rep. August Pfluger attends UTPB hearing on federal oil and gas production supporting local communities

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held an oversight hearing titled “Federal Energy Production Supports Local Communities” earlier today at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Congressman August Pfluger was in attendance along with the three witnesses; President and CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association Doug Ackerman, President and CEO of the Permian Basin Strategic Partnership Tracee Bentley and New Mexico District 41 Senator David Gallegos.

“Energy is one of the most fundamental and foundational pieces of our economy and our national security,” said Pfluger.

At the hearing one key topic discussed included domestic production of oil and natural gas on federal lands being critical to economics and the livelihoods of people in communities across the country.

“We do it more efficient we do it cleaner and we do it better than any other country and instead of going to places like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran or Russia let’s keep those jobs here let’s keep those families employed here,” said Pfluger.

Another key topic was how the Biden Administration has driven up energy prices threatening long term oil and gas production, and jeopardizing future revenues.

“When we hear rhetoric from Washington DC that’s not important anymore you can imagine the effect that it has on a region like ours and of course across the country but the truth of the matter is that we know that the world is going to need our energy for decades and decades to come to we keep at it,” said Bentley.

Attendees at the meeting also touched on how the federal agency permitting processes are in need of reform to ensure timely approval of permits for the development of energy resources on federal lands.

“On a national level and globally there is no other greater economic driver when it comes to energy than right here in the Permian,” said Bentley.

