One of the more popular Valentines Day gift’s is actually beneficial to your health

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One of the oldest traditions of showing your affection on valentine’s day is to give someone chocolate.

It’s been a holiday tradition for centuries across the world.

Around 2,500 years ago the Mayans began the tradition of celebrating love with chocolate.

And it was believed that chocolate was an aphrodisiac for some time.

However, modern studies show chocolate actually contains phenylethylamine and serotonin which are mood boosters and can cause a euphoric sensation.

One thing many people don’t know about chocolate is what’s inside of it that makes it an addictive food that so many people across the world love and that brings them joy.

“The feel-good chemicals that serotonin and that

dopamine actually starts in the gut which makes sense because when you eat chocolate all that stuff starts in the gut and goes to the brain, and you release those happy feel-good chemicals” said, Meredith Horton, Director of Operations and Chocolate Maker for Maribea

But what exactly do these chemicals in chocolate do for the brain?

“Serotonin is a key compound that we know that is very much responsible for maintaining our moods” said Bobby Jainmd, Psychiatrist TTUHSC Permian Basin

Now just because chocolate can affect moods and bring a euphoric feeling doesn’t mean you should eat a lot of it.

Different kinds of chocolate do different things for the body.

“But when used in smaller amounts in moderation darker chocolates literally have more benefits both in mood problems and antioxidants values that can be helpful for cardiovascular systems” said Jainmd

Horton says just 2 ounces a day of dark chocolate can help with one’s health.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.