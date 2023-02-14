Commissioner Ramsey appointed to Board of Directors for the Texas Conference of Urban Counties

Scott Ramsey
Scott Ramsey(Midland County)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioner Scott Ramsey has been elected as a board member of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties.

Commissioner Ramsey will serve on the CUC Board of Directors, which is responsible for directing the business of the Association and plays a role in providing leadership on legislative and policy issues for the 34 member counties. The Texas Conference of Urban Counties was formed in 1975 by the six largest counties in Texas (Harris, Dallas, Bexar, Tarrant, El Paso, and Travis counties). Over time, other less populous urban counties have recognized the benefit of working together as urban counties. The central focus of CUC is the ability of county government to provide essential and necessary services at the lowest cost possible.

To this end, CUC advocates on county government issues and develops cooperative programs that generate savings by combining the purchasing power and market influence of multiple counties.

Ramsey is a native Texan. Scott received his BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and has worked in the West Texas oil fields as a petroleum landman for the past 40 years.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin...
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

Latest News

High Wind Warning
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, 2/14/23
Mert Taner was in Istanbul when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey.
Turkish history expert speaks about earthquake devastation
Turkish history expert speaks about earthquake devastation
At the hearing one key topic discussed included domestic production of oil and natural gas on...
Rep. August Pfluger attends UTPB hearing on federal oil and gas production supporting local communities