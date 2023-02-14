Commissioner Ramsey appointed to Board of Directors for the Texas Conference of Urban Counties

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Commissioner Scott Ramsey has been elected as a board member of the Texas Conference of Urban Counties.

Commissioner Ramsey will serve on the CUC Board of Directors, which is responsible for directing the business of the Association and plays a role in providing leadership on legislative and policy issues for the 34 member counties. The Texas Conference of Urban Counties was formed in 1975 by the six largest counties in Texas (Harris, Dallas, Bexar, Tarrant, El Paso, and Travis counties). Over time, other less populous urban counties have recognized the benefit of working together as urban counties. The central focus of CUC is the ability of county government to provide essential and necessary services at the lowest cost possible.

To this end, CUC advocates on county government issues and develops cooperative programs that generate savings by combining the purchasing power and market influence of multiple counties.

Ramsey is a native Texan. Scott received his BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and has worked in the West Texas oil fields as a petroleum landman for the past 40 years.

