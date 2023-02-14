CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, 2/14/23

Strong winds of 50+ mph possible
High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller and Craig Stewart
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KOSA) - 10:00 AM UPDATE | Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong and gusty winds in excess of 50 mph in the Permian Basin...Trans-Pecos and southeast New Mexico with gusts up to 65-75 mph in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the rest of the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust due to the strong winds will be possible along with elevated to high fire danger. Please...no outdoor burning today.

More strong and gusty winds will be possible on Wednesday as another cold front pushes through by the afternoon. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this strong and possibly damaging wind situation.

