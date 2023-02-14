ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/15/23: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The second part of a strong Pacific storm system will move through West Texas on Wednesday bringing a cold front and another dose of strong winds in excess of 45 to 50 mph. Areas of blowing dust will again be possible along with high to near critical fire danger...especially in areas south of the Pecos River toward the Trans-Pecos...Mountains of West Texas and the Big Bend. Please hold off on any outdoor burning through the rest of the week.

Very cold Arctic air will arrive behind the front for the end of the week...but the good news is that the wind looks to calm down just in time for the weekend.

