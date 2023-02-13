VFW Post hosts Super Bowl party

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The VFW Post 41-49 had a Super Bowl viewing party Sunday evening that partially benefitted their organization.

This non-profit helps better the lives of veterans and always welcomes anyone into their establishment.

This time with hot dogs, wings, drinks, and of course football.

The watch party at the VFW Post 41-49 had families come in and enjoy food and drinks while watching the most important football game of the year.

They were also accepting donations to help their facility with its renovations.

“We have a lot of renovations we’re on right now,” said JD France, Service Officer, VFW Post 41-19. “We’re trying to do as much as possible to get people in here to raise as much money to get this place up and running to be able to host more events.”

They plan to use the money to fix the plumbing in the hall, renovate the stage area, and want to repaint the building.

They started bringing in live performers on the weekends to test out if they’re able host to big events.

“We have a nice venue to do things, so we’re going to start doing more and more and more to enable us to help veterans in the community,” France said. This is a good place to come meet people that are like-minded.”

France also spoke about the importance of having organizations like this one for veterans.

“It allows us to get the veterans to come together, and help the veterans in the community,” France said. “We’re an outreach area so if you’re having problems, you can come to us, we can help you with whatever it may be and whatever we’re able to help with.”

