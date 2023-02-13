OPD makes two arrests in connection to string of burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, two arrests have been made in connection with a string of burglaries involving businesses and stolen vehicles.

On Feb. 10, OPD officers found a stolen vehicle in the Stripes parking lot at Yukon and Andrews Highway. Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle, 37 year old Roger Risher, and then went to an address on Golder to continue their investigation.

There, officers saw another stolen vehicle. During the execution of a search warrant, officers recovered stolen property.

37 year old Abel Abila was inside the residence and arrested for outstanding warrants and failure to identify, fugitive from justice.

The Criminal Investigation Division, Property Unit, linked the two men to several business burglaries, The Mango Tango, and Don Saul Automotive.

See the arrested and their charges below:

Risher was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, State Jail Felony, Burglary of a Building, State Jail Felony and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Abila was charged with Fail to Identify fugitive from Justice and multiple warrants from another jurisdiction, Burglary of a Building, State Jail Felony, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

OPD asks that anyone with information concerning these crimes contact the Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Callers are anonymous.

