Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigates murder on Highway 80
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Quick Track convenience store near HWY 80 in Midland County in reference to shots fired call.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a gunshot victim, 39-year-old Tameeka Yshon Jackson.

According to MCSO, Tameeka was transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa where she later died.

Through the investigation, 24-year-old Israel Yanez II was identified as the shooter and was arrested for Murder, a first-degree felony.

Yanez has been booked into Midland County Central Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing, CBS7 will update this story as we know more

