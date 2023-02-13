ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/14/23 Happy Valentine’s Day!! A strong Pacific storm system is going to bring a ton of wind to the forecast over the next few days along with the usual blowing dust and higher fire danger. Winds could gust as high as 50+ mph in the Permian Basin...Trans Pecos and southeast New Mexico with the strongest winds up to 70+ mph in the higher elevations. Please hold off on any outdoor burning through the rest of the week.

Windy weather continues on Wednesday as a cold front arrives dropping temperatures for the rest of the week. As of right now...the weekend looks milder and dry.

