Black Cultural Council of Odessa looks bring more black history celebrations to Odessa

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Black Cultural Council of Odessa President Jo Ann Davenport-Littleton spoke to STEM Academy students on Thursday to educate them about the history of African Americans who’ve contributed to notable events in black history. STEM Academy teacher Jaime Enriquez is happy that Littleton made the time to educate her students and to gain knowledge of history that has been contributed.

