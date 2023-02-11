Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on February 09, 2023, at 7:18 pm, there was a fatal crash in Martin County that took place on State Highway 349, just 6 miles north of Midland.

The investigation determined that Darren Dean Anthony, 58, of Midland, Texas, was traveling southbound on State Highway 349 and veered across the double yellow line into the northbound lanes where he struck a 19-year-old driver identified as Madison Merrick from McAlester, Oklahoma.

Anthony then continued traveling in the northbound lanes where he later struck two other vehicles.

One of those drivers was identified as Brianna Lexa Limas, 19, from Midland, Texas. Limas was pronounced dead at the scene.

