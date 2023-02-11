Odessa man arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, An Odessa man has been arrested in connection with a string of auto burglaries he committed during the early morning hours of February 6, 2023.

The burglaries occurred in the area of Pine Leaf and Ratliff Ridge, Lawndale community.

Nathan Stephens, 23, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of auto burglary, attempted auto burglary, and theft of a firearm.

Stephens is also charged with burglary of a habitation that occurred in the 1400 block of Nabors Lane.

Stephens was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and charged with Theft of a Firearm, outstanding warrants, and additional warrants filed for Burglary of a Vehicle.

The arrest of Stephens was due in part to outstanding work by patrol officers, Criminal Investigation Property Detectives with assistance from the UTPB Police, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

