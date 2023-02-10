Presidio County woman charged with importing Fentanyl, Meth into U.S.

By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Alpine, Texas (KOSA) - A Presidio County woman was indicted in Alpine’s federal court Thursday on charges related to importing and possessing meth and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Court documents allege that Cherakee Lee Perez, 32, provided a negative declaration during a Customs and Border Patrol vehicle inspection at the Presidio Port of Entry from Mexico into the U.S. A narcotic detection canine discovered more than three dozen packages hidden in the vehicle. 29 of packages contained around 4.5 kilograms of meth, while the other 13 contained seven kilograms of fentanyl.

Perez is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl and one count of importation of meth and fentanyl.

The defendant made her initial court appearance Jan. 17 before U.S. Magistrate Judge David B. Fannin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

