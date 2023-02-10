Odessa Police adapt training course to changing world

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As the threat of daily violence grows across America, police departments are constantly evolving their training to meet those threats.

That’s where people like Sgt. Carlos Chavez, a 35-year Odessa Police Department Veteran, come into play.

“You know, I started in a time when we had to use revolvers,” Chavez said.

Chavez has been the OPD training course range master for nearly 20 years.

On this day, he’s teaching recruits the importance of positioning, movement, and firing in an active shooter scenario.

“Once that round comes out of the gun, your name is on it,” Chavez said. “You’re accountable for anything that round hits.”

It’s a harsh but necessary reality for recruits living in a world where police action and inaction is under the microscope.

“Anything and everything could happen out there, and we need to know how to protect ourselves and our community,” said OPD Recruit Tyler Griffith. “Doing drills and skills like these are important to know.”

So, they shoot from behind, under, and around vehicles. Sprint, reload, and prepare for a day they hope never comes.

“They have to train,” Chavez said. “They have to practice to get better.”

