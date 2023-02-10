MMH introduces a new machine that is the only one of its kind in the country

The state-of-the-art architecture of OMNI legend provides crystal clear images with the earliest possible disease detection
Watch CBS7 News at 10 p.m.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health has a new toy that is the only of its kind in not just the region, and not just Texas, but the entire country

The all-digital OMNI legend PET/CT scanner is used to identify a variety of cancers including breast cancer and even pelvic cancer as well as diagnose diseases like Alzheimer’s.

The state-of-the-art architecture of OMNI legend provides crystal clear images with the earliest possible disease detection.

Early detection can catch the disease before it spreads in the body, allowing doctors to begin treatment sooner rather than later.

“It is the number one thing you can do. There are so many things you can do healthily wise but if you don’t know what’s going on it kinda sets you back. But with this scanner, we’re able to know what’s going on immediately so we’re able to get treatments to get people feeling healthy” says, Humberto Molinar, Imaging Nuclear Medicine

This machine has only been at the hospital for a month and already helped dozens of people.

“We’ve done at least I wanna say 50 patients or more and just looking at the images and seeing the data we get from it there are a few things that we prior fully would’ve missed on the old system that now we can detects” said Molinar

The new system can catch something that’s 1.6 millimeters small, that’s less than an inch.

And with this being the only one of its kind in the country, other hospitals in the area have already contacted MMH about it.

“It’s happened a lot. I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and people wanna know how the images look, how it’s working, and how the patient’s benefitting from it. We get a lot of those. If they wanna see hands-on what we experience it’s all been positive” said, Molinar

OMNI Legend is the most advanced scanner available, and MMH has one of the first in the entire world.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Four car crash in Ector County kills Odessa man
Four car crash kills Odessa man
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa

Latest News

This ban comes after Governor Gregg Abbott sent out a recommendation to governing entities to...
Andrews County bans Tik Tok to prevent cyberattacks
A recruit with the Odessa Police Department sprints through a training course in Odessa, TX.
Odessa Police adapt training course to changing world
OPD adapts training course to new reality
Midland High and Legacy Logos
Midland High student allegedly stabs Legacy High student