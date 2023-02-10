ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/11/23: High pressure will build back into West Texas making for a sunny and milder weekend as southerly winds look to push temperatures to near 70 by Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase later in the weekend ahead of the next storm system and cold front that looks to move in on Monday.

Showers will accompany the front late Monday into Tuesday along with plenty of wind so you may have to deal with some blustery conditions for Valentine’s evening. The next shot of Arctic Air will arrive on Thursday...so chilly conditions are expected to end the week.

