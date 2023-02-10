Andrews County bans Tik Tok to prevent cyberattacks

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Commissioners unanimously voted to ban Tik Tok from county-owned buildings.

This ban comes after Governor Gregg Abbott sent out a recommendation to governing entities to block the social media site.

Anyone in Andrews with a county-owned device whether it’s a phone or tablet, will not be able to use Tik Tok.

Also, the wifi network in a county-owned building, has a setting in their firewall that blocks the app.

Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon says it’s to protect the county from cyberattacks.

“Cyberattacks can run anywhere from a million plus, and it’s to my understanding that you know we’re well to doing our county well that they can hit us for a pretty easy five-million dollar cyberattack. And it’s something that I feel strongly in protecting our county tax dollars,” said Judge Falcon.

Wifi in the Andrews County Library, Ace Arena, Courthouse and more, will block Tik Tok.

However, the ban does not include personal phones, unless they are connected to wifi that is county-owned.

Judge Falcon says it worries him that the younger generation doesn’t mind being watched.

“As I speak to any youth, I share that with them because it’s a frightening thing to have your information stolen from you,” said Judge Falcon.

Judge Falcon says cyber attacks have cost Americans trillions of dollars in the past years, and would rather have a strong solid system to prevent this from happening in Andrews County.

“When I first came into office, which was in 2019, and after looking at our system I felt it was extremely important for us to put what I call an umbrella over the entire county,” said Judge Falcon.

Governor Abbott gave Texas state agencies until February 15 to implement a security plan to ban the social media app.

