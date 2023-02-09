Odessa Hispanic Chamber hosting meet and greet Thursday to rebuild trust

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet and greet tomorrow at La Margarita from 6pm. to 8pm. they will have their new board members present.

Last year the former CEO of the chamber, Paul Garza Junior was charged with property theft after he made unauthorized transactions totaling $52,000 over a six month period.

The chamber’s goal is to rebuild trust as they now have new leaderships and a new board that has put safeguards in place to ensure what happened last year doesn’t happen again.

“We’re gonna make sure that we have our board meetings that we have our finances, presented every month, and we want to make sure we know how much we have budgeted, what’s in the account, what are we spending? and budget our amount that we are spending each month,” said CEO Savannah Morales.

The current leadership was inducted in November, they are searching for new members and students to join.

Morales says she wants to have scholarships for the businesses and see the businesses they help grow.

“As a Hispanic you know some of the business owners speak spanish and so being as a chamber we have quite a few board members who are very fluent in spanish so we can go out and help the community as well as the business,” said Morales.

Vice Chair Erica Belanger says for her doing this is an opportunity to revise the chamber and do something better. Their hope tomorrow is that people will see they want to help and have been hard at work.

“All of us brainstormed together, what can we do better, what can we do to help and hear the community out there was a lot of people who actually gave us feedback and we are having these meetings once a month taking that feedback,” said Belanger.

They already have a list of ideas for programs to help small businesses..

“How to find a bank account, or where to go in the community for help when starting your first business, I know we started some things with the school system, we do have a couple of things where we’re gonna have programs of classes small businesses can take with us,” said Belanger.

