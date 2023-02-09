Midland and Odessa chambers of commerce host legislative days

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton traveled to Austin for Midland-Odessa legislative days, hosted by the Midland and Odessa chambers.

The last day at the Capitol included a visit from Christi Craddick, recognition on the house floor, and a meet and greet with Governor Greg Abbott. While this trip was an opportunity to push for policy in Austin, it was also the learning experience of a lifetime for a group of UTPB students.

“I hope to be a politician someday so y’all remember the name,” UTPB junior Karla Camara said. “It’s interesting to see the behind-the-scenes process.”

One message, regardless of politics, was evident this week in Austin: The children are our future.

“I was also that person that didn’t realize how much thought and the whole process that goes into things that are passed,” UTPB junior Shaelly Castro said. “Things that we just see on the news. But it’s a lot of behind-the-scenes that a lot of people don’t get to see which is unfortunate.”

It is clear that the lessons of this trip weren’t lost on this group.

“People need to stop doubting Odessa,” Camara said. “I feel like a small town feel makes people feel like oh it’s just Odessa. But I’m like guys it’s Odessa!”

And the lessons went beyond policy and government.

“I love meeting people and I’ve met fantastic people,” Castro said. “So it’s nice meeting the people that make it possible for someone like me to go to UTPB.”

