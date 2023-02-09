Midland County Commissioners plan to bring new attraction to residents

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re a fan of cycling, you may have a new attraction coming your way.

The Midland County Commissioners Court wants to make a new bike and hike trail in Midland, right next to the Horseshoe Arena.

Commissioner Luis Sanchez says he’s heard many residents complain about not having many things to do in West Texas.

But he believes a new 22 acre bike trail will help residents have more activities to do.

“Now that we have the opportunity with the sales tax revenue that we’ve been collecting, I think it’s a phenomenal idea to go ahead and start moving forward on that. We know that the public is glamouring for it, we understand that the public is looking for places like this,” said Sanchez.

The Midland County Commissioners Court put aside $500,000 to use for architectural services.

In the last meeting, Sanchez requested these services to begin this project.

However, he doesn’t want to do this alone. Which is why in the following weeks, he’s going to be forming a citizens committee to get input on this trail.

Midlanders aren’t the only people that they want chiming in on this park however.

The Permian Basin Bicycle Association also wants to work with the commissioners court on this trail.

“I think that’s a great opportunity for us as a club. The board and club members to show up and voice their opinion. And kind of give advice and insight,” said the President of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association, Eric Burkhart.

Members of the PBBA say the current bike trail in Midland still needs to be renovated.

And with more members joining the PBBA, they would prefer finishing the existing park before starting a new one.

But say they would still be supportive of a new trail.

“Basically, we are still growing. We have gotten bigger ever year, over the past four or five years. The club continues to expand the number of members, the number of riders, the numbers bikes being sold at the bike shops.” said Mountain Bike Director of the PBBA, Stephen Mitchell.

If you have any questions, ideas or aren’t able to make the meetings they plan to have, you can email Commissioner Sanchez at LSanchez@mcounty.com.

