Legacy High School taken out of hold after “Check Person” call

The new logo for Legacy High School.
The new logo for Legacy High School.(Midland ISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland ISD tells CBS7 News that Legacy High School was placed on hold after Midland Police were called to the school for a “Check Person” request around 12 p.m.

That hold was lifted just after 1 p.m.

A hold is when students are kept in their current classrooms until the hold is lifted.

CBS7 will keep this story updated as information is gathered.

