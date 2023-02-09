Legacy High School taken out of hold after “Check Person” call

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland ISD tells CBS7 News that Legacy High School was placed on hold after Midland Police were called to the school for a “Check Person” request around 12 p.m.

That hold was lifted just after 1 p.m.

A hold is when students are kept in their current classrooms until the hold is lifted.

CBS7 will keep this story updated as information is gathered.

