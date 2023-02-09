Heartwarming video of barber, child sharing special haircut goes viral

A heartwarming video of a barber giving a special haircut to a child goes viral. (Source: WLWT, TIKTOK, EUBANKS FAMILY, VERNON JACKSON, CNN)
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A barber in Cincinnati is giving free haircuts for kids with special needs.

And a heartwarming video of one of those cuts, showing a fun bonding moment, has gone viral.

Ellison Eubanks, 7, recently visited barber Vernon Jackson.

Ellison has Down syndrome and has been through three open-heart surgeries. His family said he has an infectious smile and he loves to laugh. However, he does face daily challenges, including getting a haircut.

“My husband and I both would kind of play rock-paper-scissors on who gets to take Ellison to get his hair cut because we both knew what we were in for,” Ellison’s mother Julie Eubanks said.

But that’s before Ellison and his family found out about GIFTED, an initiative started in 2021 to give kids with special needs free haircuts.

And Ellison’s haircut experience with Jackson went viral on social media with a video recorded by the boy’s mother.

“We were laughing as if we’d been friends for 20 years. So, that’s a good, good spirit connection,” Jackson said.

Ellison’s mother said it was a proud moment watching her child get through what has been a difficult time with Jackson’s help.

“That’s why at the end of most of my haircuts we are giving high-fives and fist-bumps,” Jackson said. “And some of the best moments we are giving hugs.”

The haircuts are free for parents and paid for by donors through a GoFundMe fundraiser, where more than $13,000 has currently been raised.

Copyright 2023 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
RST ALERT Forecast 2/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY, 2/2/23
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa

Latest News

Lonnie Alford Ray, 76, was killed during a shooting in Bishopville, South Carolina.
Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery
Last year the former CEO of the chamber, Paul Garza Junior was charged with property theft...
Odessa Hispanic Chamber hosting meet and greet Thursday to rebuild trust
The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet and greet tomorrow at La Margarita
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
Parents react after a city bus crashes into a day care in Quebec on Wednesday.
Bus crashes in Canada daycaer; 2 children killed